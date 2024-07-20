Zega Financial LLC Has $975,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zega Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.85. 3,778,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,380. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $372.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

