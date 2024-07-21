10,805 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,826. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

