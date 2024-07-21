2,007 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Republic Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Republic Services stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.46. 1,141,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average is $184.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.64.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

