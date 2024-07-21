2,361 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,868,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,609. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

