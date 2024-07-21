3,009,232 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,009,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,231,000. M&G Plc owned 0.17% of Manulife Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 1,609,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,744. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

