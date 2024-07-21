329,508 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 329,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

