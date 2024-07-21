4,885 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.06. 1,152,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.35 and a 200 day moving average of $384.40. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.93 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

