51,636 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Comcast by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Comcast by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Comcast by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.
Comcast Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.08. 19,305,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,952,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.