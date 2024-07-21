58,571 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,232,000 after acquiring an additional 62,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,407,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,108,000 after buying an additional 67,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.76. 793,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,315. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.