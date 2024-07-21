61,674 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 682,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

