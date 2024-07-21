AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.

SKFRY opened at $18.61 on Friday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

