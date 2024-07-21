AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
SKFRY opened at $18.61 on Friday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
