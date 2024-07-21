ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

