Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 135,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,481.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,101,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,286,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

