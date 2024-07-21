Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.32.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

AC stock opened at C$17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.