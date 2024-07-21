Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 907 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,875. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

