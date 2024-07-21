Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.16

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $29.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00043533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,229,226,957 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

