Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $80.33 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

