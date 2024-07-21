American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAL. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.65.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,977 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 199,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.