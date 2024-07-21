Analyzing Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX)

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peak Bio and Turnstone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Peak Bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Turnstone Biologics has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 701.69%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Peak Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $610,000.00 0.36 -$13.09 million N/A N/A Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 2.84 -$55.20 million ($10.14) -0.23

This table compares Peak Bio and Turnstone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Peak Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Turnstone Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Bio and Turnstone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A N/A Turnstone Biologics N/A -174.96% -72.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats Peak Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Bio

(Get Free Report)

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Turnstone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.