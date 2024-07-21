Andrew Holden Sells 5,169 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.43), for a total transaction of £25,638.24 ($33,248.92).

Bytes Technology Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON BYIT opened at GBX 487 ($6.32) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 543.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 551.96. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 452.60 ($5.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 665 ($8.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,563.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,736.84%.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.