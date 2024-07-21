Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.69.

AR stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 258,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 162,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

