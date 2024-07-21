APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. APA has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in APA by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 129,355 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

