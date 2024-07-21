Apple Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Apple in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.69.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 280,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

