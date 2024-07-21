Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,642,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.86. 282,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.15. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.52 and a twelve month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.