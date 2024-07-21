Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Hits $0.0529 on Major Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Astrafer has traded up 81.1% against the dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $121.78 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.05104172 USD and is down -17.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $485.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

