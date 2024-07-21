Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astronics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $740.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
