Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astronics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $740.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

About Astronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.