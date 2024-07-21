Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $700.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 86,842 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 873,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $3.50. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

