Atb Cap Markets Comments on Lycos Energy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:LCX)

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lycos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Lycos Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on Lycos Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Lycos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LCX stock opened at C$3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$181.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.41. Lycos Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$4.15.

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$30.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Lycos Energy had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lycos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.