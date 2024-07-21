Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 446,292 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $32,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

