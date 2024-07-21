Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71,641 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 217.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,164. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.