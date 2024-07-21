BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 24.65%.
BancFirst Price Performance
BANF stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04.
BancFirst Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.10%.
Insider Activity at BancFirst
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
