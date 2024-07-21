BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 24.65%.

BANF stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,772,860 in the last three months. 33.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

