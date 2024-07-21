Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,424 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 85,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

