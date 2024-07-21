Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,769 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 26,891,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,291,446. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.