Bank of America Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $286.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $260.30 on Thursday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,360,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.