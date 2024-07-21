Bank of America Lowers Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $2.75

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 178,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,621,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

