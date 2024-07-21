Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock worth $1,089,448,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Bank of America by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

