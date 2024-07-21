Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE NTB opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

