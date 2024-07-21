Barclays Upgrades TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$55.00.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.56.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$56.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.60. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

