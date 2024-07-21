BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million.

BayCom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCML opened at $23.14 on Friday. BayCom has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on BayCom in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

