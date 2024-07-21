Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $623,730.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

