BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.8 %

BHP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. 2,077,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.