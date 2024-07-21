BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
TCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 388.58%.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.
