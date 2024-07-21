BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock TCP Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 388.58%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.