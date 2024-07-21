Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222 over the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 25.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

