BNB (BNB) Price Tops $599.96 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $599.96 or 0.00890323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $88.54 billion and $1.59 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,581,768 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,581,802.16159496. The last known price of BNB is 594.53920502 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2196 active market(s) with $1,540,773,648.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.