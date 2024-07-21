BOOK OF MEME Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. BOOK OF MEME has a market capitalization of $648.10 million and approximately $121.55 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,772,261 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,772,330.21146. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00917591 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $128,597,919.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

