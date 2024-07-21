Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $25,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $156.06. 436,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,571. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.65. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

