Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $104.40

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.