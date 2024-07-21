Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Price Target at $126.44

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.44.
DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 49,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
