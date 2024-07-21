Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Price Target at $126.44

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.44.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 49,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.