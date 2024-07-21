Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $11.65

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

Several research firms recently commented on WB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,932,000 after buying an additional 179,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $7.65 on Friday. Weibo has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

