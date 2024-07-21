Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$50.05 million during the quarter.

